Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)?

The shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cenovus Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CVE is Buy in its latest report on September 26, 2019. Goldman thinks that CVE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 163.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.72.

The shares of the company added by 6.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.49 while ending the day at $3.71. During the trading session, a total of 4.4 million shares were traded which represents a 59.59% incline from the average session volume which is 10.88 million shares. CVE had ended its last session trading at $3.50. Cenovus Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.85, with a beta of 2.63. Cenovus Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CVE 52-week low price stands at $1.41 while its 52-week high price is $10.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.72 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cenovus Energy Inc. generated 119.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 122.22%. Cenovus Energy Inc. has the potential to record -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $78. Oppenheimer also rated BL as Upgrade on January 17, 2020, with its price target of $75 suggesting that BL could down by -0.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.03% to reach $63.67/share. It started the day trading at $64.79 and traded between $61.19 and $64.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BL’s 50-day SMA is 55.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.97. The stock has a high of $74.44 for the year while the low is $38.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.24%, as 4.60M CVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.38% of BlackLine Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 643.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 76,403 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,084,119 shares of BL, with a total valuation of $248,069,388. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… meanwhile bought more BL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $242,907,399 worth of shares.

Similarly, D. F. Dent & Co., Inc. decreased its BlackLine Inc. shares by 14.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,028,196 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -500,603 shares of BlackLine Inc. which are valued at $183,932,625. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its BlackLine Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 40,816 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,781,401 shares and is now valued at $168,942,297. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of BlackLine Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.