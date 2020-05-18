Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)?

The shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $34 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brunswick Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Sector Perform the BC stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $74. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on December 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 69. Longbow was of a view that BC is Neutral in its latest report on October 17, 2019. Jefferies thinks that BC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $50.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.71.

The shares of the company added by 10.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $44.955 while ending the day at $50.58. During the trading session, a total of 2.37 million shares were traded which represents a -119.85% decline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. BC had ended its last session trading at $45.96. Brunswick Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 145.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.72, with a beta of 2.08. Brunswick Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 BC 52-week low price stands at $25.22 while its 52-week high price is $66.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brunswick Corporation generated 514.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -51.04%. Brunswick Corporation has the potential to record 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $2.6387 and traded between $2.41 and $2.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UGP’s 50-day SMA is 2.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.44. The stock has a high of $6.68 for the year while the low is $1.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.90%, as 3.73M BC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.44% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 51.49, while the P/B ratio is 1.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more UGP shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 640,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,094,580 shares of UGP, with a total valuation of $26,952,529. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more UGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,497,690 worth of shares.

Similarly, CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc… decreased its Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,570,400 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. which are valued at $9,532,968. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 94,584 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,035,047 shares and is now valued at $8,103,575. Following these latest developments, around 26.80% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.