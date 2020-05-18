Is It Crazy To Buy SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) And Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

The shares of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $11.30 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SciPlay Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on April 17, 2020, to Buy the SCPL stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Goldman was of a view that SCPL is Sell in its latest report on December 17, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SCPL is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 133.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.72.

The shares of the company added by 8.80% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.41 while ending the day at $13.60. During the trading session, a total of 0.61 million shares were traded which represents a -67.34% decline from the average session volume which is 0.36 million shares. SCPL had ended its last session trading at $12.50. SciPlay Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.40 SCPL 52-week low price stands at $5.82 while its 52-week high price is $16.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SciPlay Corporation generated 132.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -184.21%. SciPlay Corporation has the potential to record 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. JP Morgan also rated OYST as Initiated on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $26 suggesting that OYST could surge by 41.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.90% to reach $50.00/share. It started the day trading at $30.67 and traded between $28.46 and $29.50 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $41.37 for the year while the low is $13.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 744054.66 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.88%, as 936,616 SCPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.12% of Oyster Point Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 86.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 107.89% over the last six months.

Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more OYST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,793,586 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Oyster Point Pharma Inc. shares by 16.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 300,151 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 42,944 shares of Oyster Point Pharma Inc. which are valued at $8,824,439. In the same vein, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its Oyster Point Pharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 147,123 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 226,881 shares and is now valued at $6,670,301. Following these latest developments, around 23.52% of Oyster Point Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.