Is It Crazy To Buy ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) And Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)

The shares of ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ImmunoGen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on August 13, 2019, to Buy the IMGN stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on May 15, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on May 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Cowen was of a view that IMGN is Outperform in its latest report on May 06, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that IMGN is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.92.

The shares of the company added by 7.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.08 while ending the day at $4.43. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a 42.69% incline from the average session volume which is 3.09 million shares. IMGN had ended its last session trading at $4.13. IMGN 52-week low price stands at $1.76 while its 52-week high price is $7.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ImmunoGen Inc. generated 247.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -70.59%. ImmunoGen Inc. has the potential to record -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.1575 and traded between $0.1439 and $0.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TOPS’s 50-day SMA is 0.2086 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0203. The stock has a high of $14.00 for the year while the low is $0.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 137.06%, as 6.03M IMGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.80% of Top Ships Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 44.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.93% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,685,555 shares of TOPS, with a total valuation of $379,250. Creative Planning, Inc. meanwhile bought more TOPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,749 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC decreased its Top Ships Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 75 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Top Ships Inc. which are valued at $17. In the same vein, Salem Investment Counselors, Inc. decreased its Top Ships Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,000 shares and is now valued at $225.