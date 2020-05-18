Is It Crazy To Buy Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) And Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

The shares of Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on July 15, 2019. The Industrials company has also assigned a $43 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hillenbrand Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on May 21, 2019, to Neutral the HI stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2019. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $53. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that HI is Buy in its latest report on February 01, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that HI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $33.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.61.

The shares of the company added by 11.46% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.39 while ending the day at $21.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a -46.23% decline from the average session volume which is 0.8 million shares. HI had ended its last session trading at $19.20. Hillenbrand Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 HI 52-week low price stands at $13.61 while its 52-week high price is $40.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hillenbrand Inc. generated 374.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.55%. Hillenbrand Inc. has the potential to record 2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on July 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $0.61 and traded between $0.572 and $0.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIVE’s 50-day SMA is 0.6543 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.5432. The stock has a high of $65.00 for the year while the low is $0.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 321149.73 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.94%, as 372,341 HI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.72% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The HighTower Advisors LLC sold more VIVE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The HighTower Advisors LLC selling -940 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 435,906 shares of VIVE, with a total valuation of $271,134. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more VIVE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,808 worth of shares.

Similarly, Craig Drill Capital Corp. increased its Viveve Medical Inc. shares by 11.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,176 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,132 shares of Viveve Medical Inc. which are valued at $13,171. In the same vein, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its Viveve Medical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,480 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,480 shares and is now valued at $10,873. Following these latest developments, around 0.13% of Viveve Medical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.