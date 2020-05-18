Is It Crazy To Buy EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) And At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

The shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $27 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EQM Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Underweight the EQM stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $30. BofA/Merrill was of a view that EQM is Neutral in its latest report on August 19, 2019. UBS thinks that EQM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 154.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.11.

The shares of the company added by 6.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.64 while ending the day at $18.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a 15.4% incline from the average session volume which is 2.03 million shares. EQM had ended its last session trading at $17.48. EQM Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 EQM 52-week low price stands at $7.34 while its 52-week high price is $46.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The EQM Midstream Partners LP generated 14.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.89%. EQM Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.54% to reach $2.26/share. It started the day trading at $2.87 and traded between $2.55 and $2.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HOME’s 50-day SMA is 2.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.95. The stock has a high of $23.84 for the year while the low is $1.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.76%, as 12.57M EQM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.15% of At Home Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CAS Investment Partners LLC bought more HOME shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CAS Investment Partners LLC purchasing 1,618,415 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,433,735 shares of HOME, with a total valuation of $24,519,277. Prentice Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more HOME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,751,874 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its At Home Group Inc. shares by 7.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,717,433 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 264,565 shares of At Home Group Inc. which are valued at $8,735,968. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its At Home Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,831 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,011,963 shares and is now valued at $7,078,113. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of At Home Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.