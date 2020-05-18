Is It Crazy To Buy Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) And Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

The shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2019. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Colliers International Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2017. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $62. CIBC was of a view that CIGI is Sector Outperform in its latest report on February 16, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that CIGI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 15, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $74.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.29.

The shares of the company added by 6.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $43.49 while ending the day at $46.49. During the trading session, a total of 0.9 million shares were traded which represents a -488.53% decline from the average session volume which is 0.15 million shares. CIGI had ended its last session trading at $43.75. Colliers International Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.88, with a beta of 1.76. Colliers International Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CIGI 52-week low price stands at $33.93 while its 52-week high price is $92.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Colliers International Group Inc. generated 103.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -445.45%. Colliers International Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. SunTrust also rated ADVM as Upgrade on May 05, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that ADVM could down by -5.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.29% to reach $17.14/share. It started the day trading at $18.33 and traded between $16.73 and $18.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADVM’s 50-day SMA is 12.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.68. The stock has a high of $23.79 for the year while the low is $4.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.50%, as 11.06M CIGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.57% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.63% over the past 90 days while it gained 100.67% over the last six months.

Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile bought more ADVM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,727,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, RTW Investments LP increased its Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares by 3.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,631,627 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 245,020 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. which are valued at $78,584,780. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 420,335 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,589,722 shares and is now valued at $54,388,206. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.