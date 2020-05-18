Is It Crazy To Buy Auryn Resources Inc. (AMEX:AUG) And Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.95.

The shares of the company added by 8.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.09 while ending the day at $1.19. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a -124.98% decline from the average session volume which is 0.24 million shares. AUG had ended its last session trading at $1.10. AUG 52-week low price stands at $0.71 while its 52-week high price is $1.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Auryn Resources Inc. generated 9.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. Auryn Resources Inc. has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. It started the day trading at $6.28 and traded between $5.6801 and $5.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TROX’s 50-day SMA is 5.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.49. The stock has a high of $13.12 for the year while the low is $3.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.67%, as 7.57M AUG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.59% of Tronox Holdings plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more TROX shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,807,119 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,476,757 shares of TROX, with a total valuation of $98,731,483. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TROX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,729,334 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Tronox Holdings plc shares by 8.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,870,375 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 514,584 shares of Tronox Holdings plc which are valued at $46,855,958. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Tronox Holdings plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 57,870 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,738,639 shares and is now valued at $39,137,518. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Tronox Holdings plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.