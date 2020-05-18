Is It Crazy To Buy AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) And Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

The shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by R. F. Lafferty in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2018. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $6.40 price target. R. F. Lafferty wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AgroFresh Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2016. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 168.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.92.

The shares of the company added by 30.73% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.0845 while ending the day at $2.68. During the trading session, a total of 0.86 million shares were traded which represents a -909.2% decline from the average session volume which is 0.09 million shares. AGFS had ended its last session trading at $2.05. AgroFresh Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 AGFS 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $2.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AgroFresh Solutions Inc. generated 28.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -462.5%. AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on May 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $120. Craig Hallum also rated QRVO as Reiterated on May 08, 2020, with its price target of $120 suggesting that QRVO could surge by 16.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $98.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.15% to reach $113.30/share. It started the day trading at $96.45 and traded between $93.31 and $94.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QRVO’s 50-day SMA is 86.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 91.74. The stock has a high of $122.37 for the year while the low is $58.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.34%, as 3.48M AGFS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.02% of Qorvo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.68, while the P/B ratio is 2.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more QRVO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -72,944 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,038,109 shares of QRVO, with a total valuation of $1,278,125,825. Vulcan Value Partners LLC meanwhile bought more QRVO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $967,431,700 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Qorvo Inc. shares by 3.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,722,569 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 249,797 shares of Qorvo Inc. which are valued at $659,013,439. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Qorvo Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 47,638 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,094,497 shares and is now valued at $499,413,541. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Qorvo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.