Is A Downturn Overdue? Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)?

The shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $13 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Targa Resources Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Equal Weight the TRGP stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $6. Robert W. Baird was of a view that TRGP is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Wolfe Research thinks that TRGP is worth Underperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 310.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.04.

The shares of the company added by 5.92% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.01 while ending the day at $15.03. During the trading session, a total of 3.79 million shares were traded which represents a 40.8% incline from the average session volume which is 6.41 million shares. TRGP had ended its last session trading at $14.19. Targa Resources Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TRGP 52-week low price stands at $3.66 while its 52-week high price is $43.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Targa Resources Corp. generated 375.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 126.47%. Targa Resources Corp. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is now rated as Neutral. Needham also rated ETSY as Reiterated on April 03, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that ETSY could down by -40.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $81.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.90% to reach $61.06/share. It started the day trading at $85.84 and traded between $80.61 and $85.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETSY’s 50-day SMA is 56.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.11. The stock has a high of $83.18 for the year while the low is $29.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.36%, as 11.05M TRGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.40% of Etsy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 145.14, while the P/B ratio is 24.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 61.08% over the past 90 days while it gained 110.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ETSY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -193,712 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,246,980 shares of ETSY, with a total valuation of $729,591,593. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ETSY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $628,283,984 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Etsy Inc. shares by 95.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,003,777 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,899,952 shares of Etsy Inc. which are valued at $519,205,014. In the same vein, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… increased its Etsy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 382,968 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,435,428 shares and is now valued at $287,726,214. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Etsy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.