Is A Downturn Overdue? SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM), ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)?

The shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SSR Mining Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on March 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14.70. Scotia Howard Weil was of a view that SSRM is Sector Outperform in its latest report on October 12, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that SSRM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $24.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is 9.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.43.

The shares of the company added by 13.71% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.48 while ending the day at $21.31. During the trading session, a total of 4.67 million shares were traded which represents a -127.72% decline from the average session volume which is 2.05 million shares. SSRM had ended its last session trading at $18.74. SSR Mining Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.30 SSRM 52-week low price stands at $9.00 while its 52-week high price is $19.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SSR Mining Inc. generated 503.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.61%. SSR Mining Inc. has the potential to record 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that NDRA's 50-day SMA is 0.7887 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1867. The stock has a high of $2.25 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 631670.26 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.90%, as 643,672 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.85% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 162.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ICM Asset Management, Inc. bought more NDRA shares, increasing its portfolio by 32.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ICM Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 212,755 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 876,639 shares of NDRA, with a total valuation of $680,272. Longboard Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more NDRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,498 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 97,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. which are valued at $75,970. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,053 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 63,928 shares and is now valued at $49,608. Following these latest developments, around 7.10% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.