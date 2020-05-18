Is A Downturn Overdue? Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)?

The shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $183 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Buy the SRPT stock while also putting a $183 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $170. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on July 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 220. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that SRPT is Outperform in its latest report on July 01, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that SRPT is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $192.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.54.

The shares of the company added by 11.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $127.00 while ending the day at $141.25. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a -117.99% decline from the average session volume which is 0.92 million shares. SRPT had ended its last session trading at $127.05. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.70 SRPT 52-week low price stands at $72.05 while its 52-week high price is $158.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. generated 1.76 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$3.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1526.09%. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -7.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $6.82 and traded between $6.465 and $6.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBS’s 50-day SMA is 7.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.01. The stock has a high of $14.89 for the year while the low is $5.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 41.38%, as 3.60M SRPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.07% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.68, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Impax Asset Management Ltd. bought more SBS shares, increasing its portfolio by 24.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Impax Asset Management Ltd. purchasing 1,875,964 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,632,567 shares of SBS, with a total valuation of $73,785,463. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $70,184,329 worth of shares.

Similarly, AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares by 22.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,660,768 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,902,528 shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo which are valued at $51,021,483. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,454,859 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,226,970 shares and is now valued at $32,378,590. Following these latest developments, around 41.50% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.