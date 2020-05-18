Is A Downturn Overdue? Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM), Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)?

The shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $29 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Regional Management Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Inc Markets when it published its report on August 23, 2017. Jefferies was of a view that RM is Buy in its latest report on September 23, 2015. FBR Capital thinks that RM is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 31, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.74.

The shares of the company added by 30.03% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.00 while ending the day at $15.63. During the trading session, a total of 0.55 million shares were traded which represents a -430.3% decline from the average session volume which is 0.1 million shares. RM had ended its last session trading at $12.02. Regional Management Corp. currently has a market cap of $134.42 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.25, with a beta of 1.49. RM 52-week low price stands at $10.33 while its 52-week high price is $34.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Regional Management Corp. generated 69.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.6%. Regional Management Corp. has the potential to record 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) is now rated as Mkt Perform. It started the day trading at $2.15 and traded between $1.98 and $2.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XAN’s 50-day SMA is 3.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.65. The stock has a high of $12.51 for the year while the low is $0.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 112.45%, as 2.69M RM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.68% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more XAN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -26,060 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,897,938 shares of XAN, with a total valuation of $8,577,896. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more XAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,079,210 worth of shares.

Similarly, HBK Investments LP decreased its Exantas Capital Corp. shares by 27.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,565,929 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -601,759 shares of Exantas Capital Corp. which are valued at $4,635,150. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its Exantas Capital Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 19,119 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,483,642 shares and is now valued at $4,391,580. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Exantas Capital Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.