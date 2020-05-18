Is A Downturn Overdue? Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP), Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)?

The shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $13 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on April 09, 2020, to Underweight the COOP stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2020. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on March 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Piper Jaffray was of a view that COOP is Underweight in its latest report on March 20, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that COOP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.24.

The shares of the company added by 9.57% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.45 while ending the day at $9.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a 7.74% incline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. COOP had ended its last session trading at $8.41. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $773.93 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.15, with a beta of 1.17. COOP 52-week low price stands at $4.31 while its 52-week high price is $14.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.86%. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $2.1799 and traded between $1.81 and $1.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLSD’s 50-day SMA is 1.8992 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7040. The stock has a high of $4.13 for the year while the low is $0.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.31%, as 1.50M COOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.64% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 501.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 78.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more CLSD shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 133,383 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,883,490 shares of CLSD, with a total valuation of $7,689,310. Carmignac Gestion SA meanwhile bought more CLSD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,921,406 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares by 53.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,621,030 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 566,439 shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc. which are valued at $3,209,639. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,530 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 748,282 shares and is now valued at $1,481,598. Following these latest developments, around 7.10% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.