Is A Downturn Overdue? Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX), Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)?

The shares of Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cardlytics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Hold the CDLX stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. JP Morgan was of a view that CDLX is Neutral in its latest report on November 14, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that CDLX is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $47.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 187.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.63.

The shares of the company added by 7.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $51.15 while ending the day at $55.19. During the trading session, a total of 0.99 million shares were traded which represents a 8.3% incline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. CDLX had ended its last session trading at $51.49. Cardlytics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 CDLX 52-week low price stands at $19.21 while its 52-week high price is $107.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.41 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cardlytics Inc. generated 102.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.59%. Cardlytics Inc. has the potential to record -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $5.7601 and traded between $4.00 and $4.39 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $13.00 for the year while the low is $2.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.02%, as 2.11M CDLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.63% of Canaan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 411.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.47%.

Invesco Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,973,404 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research (H… increased its Canaan Inc. shares by 4.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 268,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,100 shares of Canaan Inc. which are valued at $1,392,902. In the same vein, CSat Investment Advisory LP increased its Canaan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 212,612 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 212,612 shares and is now valued at $1,101,330.