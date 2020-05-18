Is A Downturn Overdue? American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO), Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET)?

The shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $10 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 15, 2020, to Sell the AEO stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on April 01, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by DA Davidson in its report released on March 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Wedbush was of a view that AEO is Outperform in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Cowen thinks that AEO is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 18, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.80.

The shares of the company added by 6.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.37 while ending the day at $8.04. During the trading session, a total of 5.55 million shares were traded which represents a 23.32% incline from the average session volume which is 7.24 million shares. AEO had ended its last session trading at $7.57. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 AEO 52-week low price stands at $6.53 while its 52-week high price is $20.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The American Eagle Outfitters Inc. generated 361.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.14%. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has the potential to record 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) is now rated as Hold. Morgan Stanley also rated NET as Downgrade on April 14, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that NET could down by -22.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.25% to reach $24.12/share. It started the day trading at $30.78 and traded between $27.82 and $29.49 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $30.24 for the year while the low is $14.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.82%, as 3.65M AEO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.40% of Cloudflare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 66.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 81.37% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,453,620 shares of NET, with a total valuation of $505,447,287. Franklin Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more NET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $127,647,420 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Cloudflare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.