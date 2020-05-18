Expensive Market, What To Buy? Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

The shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $143 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Repligen Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2020, to Buy the RGEN stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by First Analysis Sec in its report released on November 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 110. SVB Leerink was of a view that RGEN is Outperform in its latest report on October 15, 2019. First Analysis Sec thinks that RGEN is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 107.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $137.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 114.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is 5.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.22.

The shares of the company added by 6.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $132.30 while ending the day at $140.48. During the trading session, a total of 0.77 million shares were traded which represents a -25.47% decline from the average session volume which is 0.61 million shares. RGEN had ended its last session trading at $131.97. Repligen Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 312.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 12.74, with a beta of 1.00. Repligen Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 14.10 RGEN 52-week low price stands at $65.63 while its 52-week high price is $133.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Repligen Corporation generated 538.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.13%. Repligen Corporation has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on March 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Deutsche Bank also rated BKE as Upgrade on November 02, 2018, with its price target of $19 suggesting that BKE could down by -9.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.33% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.45 and traded between $13.36 and $14.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKE’s 50-day SMA is 15.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.94. The stock has a high of $27.18 for the year while the low is $11.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.16%, as 9.58M RGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 33.17% of The Buckle Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.66, while the P/B ratio is 1.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 641.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more BKE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -137,351 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,718,395 shares of BKE, with a total valuation of $102,858,627. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $60,350,412 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The Buckle Inc. shares by 1.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,155,552 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 60,353 shares of The Buckle Inc. which are valued at $48,311,501. In the same vein, Robeco Institutional Asset Manage… increased its The Buckle Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,457,004 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,573,941 shares and is now valued at $39,407,037. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of The Buckle Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.