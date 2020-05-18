Expensive Market, What To Buy? Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN), Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)

The shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $11 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Underweight the ETRN stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $13. UBS was of a view that ETRN is Neutral in its latest report on August 06, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ETRN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.22.

The shares of the company added by 6.93% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.29 while ending the day at $7.72. During the trading session, a total of 4.62 million shares were traded which represents a 34.81% incline from the average session volume which is 7.08 million shares. ETRN had ended its last session trading at $7.22. Equitrans Midstream Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 15.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 ETRN 52-week low price stands at $3.75 while its 52-week high price is $22.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Equitrans Midstream Corporation generated 75.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.39%. Equitrans Midstream Corporation has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $4.78 and traded between $4.47 and $4.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WBT’s 50-day SMA is 5.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.33. The stock has a high of $19.81 for the year while the low is $3.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.22%, as 11.23M ETRN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.97% of Welbilt Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.36, while the P/B ratio is 3.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Icahn Associates Holding LLC bought more WBT shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC purchasing 1,859,578 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,942,238 shares of WBT, with a total valuation of $58,875,233. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WBT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,722,766 worth of shares.

Similarly, Impax Asset Management Ltd. decreased its Welbilt Inc. shares by 1.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,092,966 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -177,965 shares of Welbilt Inc. which are valued at $54,688,322. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Welbilt Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 197,032 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,991,226 shares and is now valued at $39,396,744. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Welbilt Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.