Expensive Market, What To Buy? Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG), Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

The shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alta Equipment Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.13.

The shares of the company added by 35.27% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.00 while ending the day at $5.60. During the trading session, a total of 0.73 million shares were traded which represents a -227.8% decline from the average session volume which is 0.22 million shares. ALTG had ended its last session trading at $4.14. Alta Equipment Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 ALTG 52-week low price stands at $3.59 while its 52-week high price is $10.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Alta Equipment Group Inc. generated 36.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Evercore ISI also rated DEI as Upgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that DEI could surge by 33.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.05% to reach $38.13/share. It started the day trading at $26.22 and traded between $24.97 and $25.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DEI’s 50-day SMA is 29.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.37. The stock has a high of $45.59 for the year while the low is $23.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.11%, as 2.51M ALTG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.52% of Douglas Emmett Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.31, while the P/B ratio is 1.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DEI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -307,906 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,186,264 shares of DEI, with a total valuation of $737,439,189. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DEI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $502,986,517 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Douglas Emmett Inc. shares by 2.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,164,655 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 213,553 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc. which are valued at $248,940,331. In the same vein, Zimmer Partners LP increased its Douglas Emmett Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 205,654 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,296,346 shares and is now valued at $191,975,590. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Douglas Emmett Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.