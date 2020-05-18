Analysts Turn Mixed On Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL), TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

The shares of Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tyler Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Buy the TYL stock while also putting a $375 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $310. Oppenheimer was of a view that TYL is Outperform in its latest report on October 08, 2019. The Benchmark Company thinks that TYL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 285.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $327.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is 4.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.81.

The shares of the company added by 6.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $332.50 while ending the day at $354.75. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a -62.03% decline from the average session volume which is 0.33 million shares. TYL had ended its last session trading at $334.04. Tyler Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $14.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 86.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.61, with a beta of 0.71. Tyler Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 TYL 52-week low price stands at $205.90 while its 52-week high price is $340.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.90 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tyler Technologies Inc. generated 301.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.78%. Tyler Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Keefe Bruyette also rated TRST as Upgrade on October 07, 2015, with its price target of $6 suggesting that TRST could surge by 16.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.23% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.50 and traded between $5.09 and $5.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRST’s 50-day SMA is 5.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.53. The stock has a high of $9.10 for the year while the low is $4.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.73%, as 2.47M TYL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.62% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.30, while the P/B ratio is 0.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 593.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TRST shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -189,492 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,178,513 shares of TRST, with a total valuation of $83,024,632. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TRST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,330,451 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares by 2.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,678,326 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -122,631 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY which are valued at $35,773,454. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 216,116 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,145,238 shares and is now valued at $19,814,999. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.