Analysts Turn Mixed On Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX), Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR)

The shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $25 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Overweight the SNDX stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on March 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Robert W. Baird was of a view that SNDX is Outperform in its latest report on January 04, 2019. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that SNDX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $24.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 292.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.04.

The shares of the company added by 13.28% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.23 while ending the day at $20.98. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -56.78% decline from the average session volume which is 0.64 million shares. SNDX had ended its last session trading at $18.52. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.50 SNDX 52-week low price stands at $5.35 while its 52-week high price is $20.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 44.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.07%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. ROTH Capital also rated MR as Upgrade on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $6.50 suggesting that MR could surge by 19.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.95% to reach $5.74/share. It started the day trading at $5.09 and traded between $4.58 and $4.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MR’s 50-day SMA is 4.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.37. The stock has a high of $10.65 for the year while the low is $1.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.79%, as 2.99M SNDX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.69% of Montage Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.01, while the P/B ratio is 0.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 847.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.55%. Looking further, the stock has raised 40.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Silver Point Capital LP sold more MR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Silver Point Capital LP selling -17,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,282,800 shares of MR, with a total valuation of $15,591,524. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,108,447 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Montage Resources Corporation shares by 24.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,117,215 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 220,351 shares of Montage Resources Corporation which are valued at $7,630,578. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Montage Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.