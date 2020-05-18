Analysts Turn Mixed On Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC), Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)

The shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on August 20, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $118 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2019, to Outperform the VAC stock while also putting a $120 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on July 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 150. SunTrust was of a view that VAC is Buy in its latest report on April 30, 2018. Macquarie thinks that VAC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $97.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.67.

The shares of the company added by 7.90% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $68.15 while ending the day at $75.78. During the trading session, a total of 0.59 million shares were traded which represents a 19.14% incline from the average session volume which is 0.73 million shares. VAC had ended its last session trading at $70.23. VAC 52-week low price stands at $30.10 while its 52-week high price is $131.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation generated 701.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.33%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has the potential to record 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on November 13, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.225 and traded between $0.17 and $0.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SQBG’s 50-day SMA is 0.1904 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2949. The stock has a high of $0.84 for the year while the low is $0.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.48%, as 2.44M VAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.17% of Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 669.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Prescott Group Capital Management… sold more SQBG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Prescott Group Capital Management… selling -621,506 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,841,813 shares of SQBG, with a total valuation of $1,670,306. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SQBG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $306,795 worth of shares.

Similarly, KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC decreased its Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 740,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc. which are valued at $157,778. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,528 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 529,561 shares and is now valued at $112,796. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Sequential Brands Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.