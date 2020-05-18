Analysts Turn Mixed On Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY), Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

The shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 17, 2020, to In-line the MGY stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. SunTrust was of a view that MGY is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that MGY is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.71.

The shares of the company added by 9.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.01 while ending the day at $5.49. During the trading session, a total of 4.32 million shares were traded which represents a -46.93% decline from the average session volume which is 2.94 million shares. MGY had ended its last session trading at $5.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 MGY 52-week low price stands at $3.23 while its 52-week high price is $13.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation generated 146.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 209.09%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has the potential to record -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.09% to reach $9.06/share. It started the day trading at $5.83 and traded between $5.32 and $5.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LUNA’s 50-day SMA is 6.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.73. The stock has a high of $9.32 for the year while the low is $3.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 286478.26 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 48.79%, as 426,251 MGY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.49% of Luna Innovations Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 39.78, while the P/B ratio is 2.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 317.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LUNA shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 415,632 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,585,226 shares of LUNA, with a total valuation of $12,095,274. AMH Equity Ltd. meanwhile sold more LUNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,380,366 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Luna Innovations Incorporated shares by 5.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,395,207 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -76,000 shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated which are valued at $10,645,429. In the same vein, ACK Asset Management LLC decreased its Luna Innovations Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 398,440 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,080,000 shares and is now valued at $8,240,400. Following these latest developments, around 4.20% of Luna Innovations Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.