Analysts Turn Mixed On Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET), Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

The shares of Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on September 09, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $11 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Covetrus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on April 04, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on February 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 201.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.56.

The shares of the company added by 8.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.45 while ending the day at $12.18. During the trading session, a total of 3.42 million shares were traded which represents a -81.71% decline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. CVET had ended its last session trading at $11.21. Covetrus Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CVET 52-week low price stands at $4.05 while its 52-week high price is $30.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Covetrus Inc. generated 205.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.41%. Covetrus Inc. has the potential to record 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on April 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is now rated as Neutral. Goldman also rated KTB as Downgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that KTB could surge by 33.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.16% to reach $20.94/share. It started the day trading at $14.85 and traded between $13.53 and $13.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KTB’s 50-day SMA is 21.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.03. The stock has a high of $43.24 for the year while the low is $12.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.66%, as 8.65M CVET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.45% of Kontoor Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PNC Bank, NA (Investment Manageme… bought more KTB shares, increasing its portfolio by 100.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PNC Bank, NA (Investment Manageme… purchasing 5,693,003 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,375,347 shares of KTB, with a total valuation of $220,795,485. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more KTB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $202,653,211 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Kontoor Brands Inc. shares by 3.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,984,450 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 240,240 shares of Kontoor Brands Inc. which are valued at $135,568,175. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kontoor Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 150,053 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,479,670 shares and is now valued at $125,770,395. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Kontoor Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.