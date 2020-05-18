Analysts Turn Mixed On Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO), Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE)

The shares of Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. The Industrials company has also assigned a $4 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arlo Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Buy the ARLO stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $3.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on February 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ARLO is Underperform in its latest report on February 06, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that ARLO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.99.

The shares of the company added by 6.70% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.01 while ending the day at $2.23. During the trading session, a total of 0.84 million shares were traded which represents a 19.22% incline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. ARLO had ended its last session trading at $2.09. Arlo Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 ARLO 52-week low price stands at $1.20 while its 52-week high price is $5.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Arlo Technologies Inc. generated 176.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.76%. Arlo Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Singular Research published a research note on April 23, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.25. It started the day trading at $0.52 and traded between $0.48 and $0.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LODE's 50-day SMA is 0.4636 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5127. The stock has a high of $1.35 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 336865.45 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.96%, as 299,945 LODE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.37% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 269.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Den Berg Management I, Inc. sold more LODE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Den Berg Management I, Inc. selling -19,012 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 845,688 shares of LODE, with a total valuation of $432,992.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Comstock Mining Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 47,870 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Comstock Mining Inc. which are valued at $24,509. In the same vein, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its Comstock Mining Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 23,965 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,965 shares and is now valued at $12,270. Following these latest developments, around 22.04% of Comstock Mining Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.