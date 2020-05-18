Analysts Turn Mixed On AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT), Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)

The shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Wunderlich in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2016. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $17 price target. Wunderlich wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wunderlich advised investors in its research note published on August 08, 2016, to Hold the MITT stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2016. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on February 29, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Wunderlich was of a view that MITT is Hold in its latest report on November 11, 2015. Maxim Group thinks that MITT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.00.

The shares of the company added by 10.71% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.15 while ending the day at $2.48. During the trading session, a total of 4.17 million shares were traded which represents a -31.87% decline from the average session volume which is 3.16 million shares. MITT had ended its last session trading at $2.24. MITT 52-week low price stands at $1.46 while its 52-week high price is $16.70.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.38%.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. It started the day trading at $18.29 and traded between $17.2801 and $17.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VREX’s 50-day SMA is 22.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.12. The stock has a high of $33.00 for the year while the low is $16.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.94%, as 1.18M MITT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.10% of Varex Imaging Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 201.38, while the P/B ratio is 1.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 328.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more VREX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -148,155 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,484,893 shares of VREX, with a total valuation of $143,320,254. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VREX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $106,311,238 worth of shares.

Similarly, Alecta Pension Insurance Mutual decreased its Varex Imaging Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,495,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Varex Imaging Corporation which are valued at $39,080,028. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Varex Imaging Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 116,037 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,423,579 shares and is now valued at $37,198,119. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Varex Imaging Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.