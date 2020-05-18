Analysts Turn Mixed On Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF), Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

The shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $11 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Outperform the ANF stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $21. Wolfe Research was of a view that ANF is Peer Perform in its latest report on September 04, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that ANF is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.58.

The shares of the company added by 5.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.26 while ending the day at $11.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a 36.25% incline from the average session volume which is 3.03 million shares. ANF had ended its last session trading at $10.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. currently has a market cap of $700.88 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.12, with a beta of 1.34. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ANF 52-week low price stands at $7.41 while its 52-week high price is $26.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Abercrombie & Fitch Co. generated 671.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 122.14%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has the potential to record -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Barclays also rated JWN as Downgrade on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $29 suggesting that JWN could surge by 29.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.87% to reach $23.22/share. It started the day trading at $16.98 and traded between $15.0201 and $16.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JWN’s 50-day SMA is 18.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.37. The stock has a high of $43.37 for the year while the low is $12.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.32%, as 32.90M ANF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.28% of Nordstrom Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.15, while the P/B ratio is 2.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.97% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more JWN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $222,464,124 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Nordstrom Inc. shares by 1.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,480,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -100,211 shares of Nordstrom Inc. which are valued at $121,698,851. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Nordstrom Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 245,676 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,090,748 shares and is now valued at $114,384,247. Following these latest developments, around 10.70% of Nordstrom Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.