Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA), NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $520.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.87.

The shares of the company added by 22.70% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.81 while ending the day at $0.92. During the trading session, a total of 12.31 million shares were traded which represents a -3739.33% decline from the average session volume which is 0.32 million shares. SNCA had ended its last session trading at $0.75. Seneca Biopharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.80 SNCA 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $9.89.

The Seneca Biopharma Inc. generated 5.12 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Barclays also rated NLOK as Upgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that NLOK could down by -1.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.32% to reach $19.64/share. It started the day trading at $21.08 and traded between $19.91 and $20.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NLOK’s 50-day SMA is 19.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.65. The stock has a high of $21.88 for the year while the low is $10.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 42.18%, as 31.94M SNCA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.37% of NortonLifeLock Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.55, while the P/B ratio is 1.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.07% over the past 90 days while it gained 41.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more NLOK shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 7,614,607 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 72,985,464 shares of NLOK, with a total valuation of $1,552,400,819. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NLOK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,337,399,661 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NortonLifeLock Inc. shares by 6.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 31,477,321 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,917,183 shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. which are valued at $669,522,618. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.