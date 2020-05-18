Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS), Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

The shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $17 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Neutral the SEAS stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on June 21, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $39. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on March 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Macquarie was of a view that SEAS is Outperform in its latest report on March 08, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that SEAS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 104.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.00.

The shares of the company added by 7.64% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.48 while ending the day at $13.80. During the trading session, a total of 2.54 million shares were traded which represents a 8.98% incline from the average session volume which is 2.79 million shares. SEAS had ended its last session trading at $12.82. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. currently has a market cap of $1000.0 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.71, with a beta of 2.13. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 13.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SEAS 52-week low price stands at $6.75 while its 52-week high price is $36.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. generated 192.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 188.89%. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on November 15, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) is now rated as Neutral. Canaccord Genuity also rated APRN as Downgrade on November 15, 2018, with its price target of $3 suggesting that APRN could surge by 17.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.15% to reach $9.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.72 and traded between $7.80 and $7.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APRN’s 50-day SMA is 9.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.37. The stock has a high of $28.84 for the year while the low is $2.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.92%, as 3.24M SEAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 33.76% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 99.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tenzing Global Management LLC bought more APRN shares, increasing its portfolio by 57.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tenzing Global Management LLC purchasing 200,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 550,000 shares of APRN, with a total valuation of $4,229,500. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP meanwhile sold more APRN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,251,470 worth of shares.

Similarly, River & Mercantile Asset Manageme… decreased its Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares by 49.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 346,666 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -338,686 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. which are valued at $2,665,862. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 186,439 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 329,017 shares and is now valued at $2,530,141. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.