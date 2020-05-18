Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

The shares of Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Radius Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on April 24, 2020, to Hold the RDUS stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on August 29, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $40. Goldman was of a view that RDUS is Buy in its latest report on May 29, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that RDUS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.10.

The shares of the company added by 6.66% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.44 while ending the day at $13.45. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a 20.03% incline from the average session volume which is 0.68 million shares. RDUS had ended its last session trading at $12.61. RDUS 52-week low price stands at $10.32 while its 52-week high price is $29.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.81 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Radius Health Inc. generated 41.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.94%. Radius Health Inc. has the potential to record -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $120. Even though the stock has been trading at $97.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.49% to reach $99.08/share. It started the day trading at $103.40 and traded between $96.97 and $102.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVLR’s 50-day SMA is 79.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 78.91. The stock has a high of $103.65 for the year while the low is $55.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.56%, as 4.51M RDUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.05% of Avalara Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 975.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC bought more AVLR shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC purchasing 986,344 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,393,911 shares of AVLR, with a total valuation of $571,423,826. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AVLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $517,702,715 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Avalara Inc. shares by 229.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,658,796 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,243,505 shares of Avalara Inc. which are valued at $416,356,599. In the same vein, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its Avalara Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 124,823 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,250,798 shares and is now valued at $290,523,817. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Avalara Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.