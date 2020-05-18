Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS), NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY)

The shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on May 14, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kosmos Energy Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Investec Markets when it published its report on April 21, 2020. Raymond James was of a view that KOS is Mkt Perform in its latest report on March 17, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that KOS is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 213.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.73.

The shares of the company added by 10.56% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.35 while ending the day at $1.57. During the trading session, a total of 8.74 million shares were traded which represents a 33.15% incline from the average session volume which is 13.07 million shares. KOS had ended its last session trading at $1.42. Kosmos Energy Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 KOS 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $7.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kosmos Energy Ltd. generated 130.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 131.25%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has the potential to record -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on September 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.10. H.C. Wainwright also rated NBY as Reiterated on July 06, 2018, with its price target of $4 suggesting that NBY could surge by 40.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.02% to reach $1.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.95 and traded between $0.85 and $0.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBY’s 50-day SMA is 0.8073 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6724. The stock has a high of $4.04 for the year while the low is $0.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 407795.8 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.47%, as 324,320 KOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.89% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.75%. Looking further, the stock has raised 75.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 68.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more NBY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -64.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -137,230 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 75,327 shares of NBY, with a total valuation of $69,301. Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile bought more NBY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $65,475 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 121.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 70,124 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 38,398 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $64,514. In the same vein, G1 Execution Services LLC increased its NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 54,336 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 54,336 shares and is now valued at $49,989. Following these latest developments, around 25.71% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.