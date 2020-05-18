Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS), SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN)

The shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golden Star Resources Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 26, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on November 29, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1.40. Desjardins was of a view that GSS is Buy in its latest report on September 29, 2017. CIBC thinks that GSS is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.72. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.02.

The shares of the company added by 7.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.58 while ending the day at $2.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -31.67% decline from the average session volume which is 0.92 million shares. GSS had ended its last session trading at $2.54. Golden Star Resources Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 GSS 52-week low price stands at $1.85 while its 52-week high price is $4.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Golden Star Resources Ltd. generated 41.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) is now rated as Equal Weight. BMO Capital Markets also rated SPTN as Upgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that SPTN could down by -2.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.71% to reach $17.33/share. It started the day trading at $17.94 and traded between $16.65 and $17.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPTN’s 50-day SMA is 14.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.12. The stock has a high of $19.48 for the year while the low is $8.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.67%, as 1.90M GSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.44% of SpartanNash Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 109.02, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 538.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 36.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 45.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SPTN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -97,328 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,340,826 shares of SPTN, with a total valuation of $91,595,166. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more SPTN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $52,491,948 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its SpartanNash Company shares by 1.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,507,724 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 48,061 shares of SpartanNash Company which are valued at $43,007,467. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its SpartanNash Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 22,600 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,639,697 shares and is now valued at $28,120,804. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of SpartanNash Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.