Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

The shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on August 14, 2017. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.67.

The shares of the company added by 12.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.6458 while ending the day at $0.71. During the trading session, a total of 0.71 million shares were traded which represents a -219.61% decline from the average session volume which is 0.22 million shares. DMPI had ended its last session trading at $0.63. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.30 DMPI 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $5.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 4.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -423.53%. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on February 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $1.60 and traded between $1.45 and $1.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PULM’s 50-day SMA is 1.3449 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1146. The stock has a high of $2.04 for the year while the low is $0.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.17%, as 1.32M DMPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.18% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 87.45% over the last six months.

Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more PULM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,821,848 worth of shares.

Similarly, Empery Asset Management LP increased its Pulmatrix Inc. shares by 70.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 969,871 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 401,043 shares of Pulmatrix Inc. which are valued at $1,338,422. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its Pulmatrix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 492,090 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 587,487 shares and is now valued at $810,732.