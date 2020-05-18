2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)

The shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $24 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Urban Outfitters Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Loop Capital in its report released on December 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Barclays was of a view that URBN is Equal Weight in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that URBN is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.44.

The shares of the company added by 6.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.07 while ending the day at $16.65. During the trading session, a total of 2.78 million shares were traded which represents a -14.25% decline from the average session volume which is 2.43 million shares. URBN had ended its last session trading at $15.69. Urban Outfitters Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.95, with a beta of 1.31. Urban Outfitters Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 URBN 52-week low price stands at $12.28 while its 52-week high price is $31.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Urban Outfitters Inc. generated 221.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.0%. Urban Outfitters Inc. has the potential to record 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Telsey Advisory Group also rated KSS as Reiterated on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that KSS could surge by 22.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.09% to reach $22.75/share. It started the day trading at $17.71 and traded between $16.10 and $17.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KSS’s 50-day SMA is 18.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.84. The stock has a high of $67.64 for the year while the low is $10.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.79%, as 22.75M URBN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.86% of Kohl’s Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.99, while the P/B ratio is 0.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more KSS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -102,578 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,997,538 shares of KSS, with a total valuation of $332,234,551. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more KSS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $206,621,192 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Kohl’s Corporation shares by 0.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,566,586 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 10,829 shares of Kohl’s Corporation which are valued at $158,139,178. In the same vein, SunAmerica Asset Management LLC increased its Kohl’s Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,714,766 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,896,144 shares and is now valued at $145,762,818. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Kohl’s Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.