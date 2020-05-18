2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG), Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

The shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $6 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Majestic Silver Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on April 25, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. National Bank Financial was of a view that AG is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 26, 2018. BMO Capital Markets thinks that AG is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 111.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.17.

The shares of the company added by 11.90% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.16 while ending the day at $8.84. During the trading session, a total of 13.38 million shares were traded which represents a -120.8% decline from the average session volume which is 6.06 million shares. AG had ended its last session trading at $7.90. AG 52-week low price stands at $4.17 while its 52-week high price is $12.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The First Majestic Silver Corp. generated 145.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. First Majestic Silver Corp. has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. It started the day trading at $2.66 and traded between $2.47 and $2.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DHC’s 50-day SMA is 3.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.02. The stock has a high of $9.85 for the year while the low is $2.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.24%, as 5.33M AG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.27% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DHC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 332,524 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,184,142 shares of DHC, with a total valuation of $112,532,682. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,542,052 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Diversified Healthcare Trust shares by 10.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,091,195 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,294,250 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust which are valued at $43,823,616. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Diversified Healthcare Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 22,056 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,957,020 shares and is now valued at $24,746,332. Following these latest developments, around 1.29% of Diversified Healthcare Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.