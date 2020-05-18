2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

The shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $21 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arcus Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Overweight the RCUS stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on September 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Citigroup was of a view that RCUS is Buy in its latest report on May 24, 2019. Wedbush thinks that RCUS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $27.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 456.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.56.

The shares of the company added by 10.19% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $30.89 while ending the day at $35.03. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -102.42% decline from the average session volume which is 0.64 million shares. RCUS had ended its last session trading at $31.79. Arcus Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.90 RCUS 52-week low price stands at $6.30 while its 52-week high price is $36.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.63 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Arcus Biosciences Inc. generated 67.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.59%. Arcus Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets published a research note on September 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.73 and traded between $0.67 and $0.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SINT’s 50-day SMA is 0.4768 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3852. The stock has a high of $6.90 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 104335.21 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -76.91%, as 24,091 RCUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.27% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.43% over the last six months.

UBS Securities LLC meanwhile bought more SINT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,532 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 3.68% of Sintx Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.