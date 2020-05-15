Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) shares fell to a low of $29.87 before closing at $22.69. Intraday shares traded counted 0.82 million, which was -257.54% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 229.81K. VRTU’s previous close was $31.76 while the outstanding shares total 29.07M. The firm has a beta of 1.35, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.90, and a growth ratio of 1.88. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.89, with weekly volatility at 6.16% and ATR at 1.97. The VRTU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.48 and a $54.41 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -28.56% on 05/13/20.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Virtusa Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $923.26 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VRTU, the company has in raw cash 219.12 million on their books with 25.98 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 580598000 million total, with 214050000 million as their total liabilities.

VRTU were able to record 54.4 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 29.12 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 74.45 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Virtusa Corporation (VRTU)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Virtusa Corporation recorded a total of 335.11 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.1% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.97%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 236.43 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 98.68 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 29.07M with the revenue now reading 0.39 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.50 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.73 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VRTU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VRTU attractive?

In related news, President & Head of Americas, Dhir Samir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.10, for a total value of 128,396. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, COO & MD EMEA, Modder Roger Keith now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 489,516. Also, EVP, COO & MD EMEA, Modder Roger Keith sold 7,573 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 13. The shares were price at an average price of 49.05 per share, with a total market value of 371,442. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, COO & MD EMEA, Modder Roger Keith now holds 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 119,530. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.60%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Virtusa Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VRTU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $39.75.