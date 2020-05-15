ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) price slipped close to $16.83 early on Thursday: What’s Next?

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.95% on 05/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $16.05 before closing at $16.83. Intraday shares traded counted 3.53 million, which was 78.24% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 16.20M. VIAC’s previous close was $17.16 while the outstanding shares total 566.21M. The firm has a beta of 1.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.88, and a growth ratio of 4.71. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.68, with weekly volatility at 7.81% and ATR at 1.36. The VIAC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.10 and a $53.71 high.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company ViacomCBS Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.72 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 10406000000 million total, with 8531000000 million as their total liabilities.

VIAC were able to record 305.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -103.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 356.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, ViacomCBS Inc. recorded a total of 6.67 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.46% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -104.05%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.07 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.6 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 566.21M with the revenue now reading 0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.95 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VIAC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VIAC attractive?

In related news, Director, PHILLIPS JR CHARLES E bought 16,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.42, for a total value of 199,031. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, REDSTONE SHARI now bought 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,000,292. Also, Director, TERRELL FREDERICK bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 20.00 per share, with a total market value of 100,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Seligman Nicole now holds 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 75,250. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

12 out of 27 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ViacomCBS Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VIAC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.98.