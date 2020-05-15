Two Stocks To Tuck Away: WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY), Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

The shares of WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on November 10, 2015. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WidePoint Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.93.

The shares of the company added by 8.83% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.50 while ending the day at $0.56. During the trading session, a total of 0.95 million shares were traded which represents a -218.82% decline from the average session volume which is 0.3 million shares. WYY had ended its last session trading at $0.52. WidePoint Corporation currently has a market cap of $46.72 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 187.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.37, with a beta of 1.12. WidePoint Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 WYY 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $0.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WidePoint Corporation generated 6.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. WidePoint Corporation has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. SunTrust also rated CNST as Initiated on February 13, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that CNST could surge by 11.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.37% to reach $49.00/share. It started the day trading at $44.67 and traded between $41.5887 and $43.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNST’s 50-day SMA is 34.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.46. The stock has a high of $59.49 for the year while the low is $6.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.91%, as 1.77M WYY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.90% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 387.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The VHCP Management LLC bought more CNST shares, increasing its portfolio by 406.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The VHCP Management LLC purchasing 3,223,529 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,016,873 shares of CNST, with a total valuation of $144,527,091. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile bought more CNST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $131,327,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 89.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,086,726 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $82,754,000. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,945,628 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,945,628 shares and is now valued at $70,003,695. Following these latest developments, around 19.50% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.