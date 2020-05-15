Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR), Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

The shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Venator Materials PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Neutral the VNTR stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. UBS was of a view that VNTR is Neutral in its latest report on November 22, 2019. Goldman thinks that VNTR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.11.

The shares of the company added by 6.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.16 while ending the day at $1.30. During the trading session, a total of 0.67 million shares were traded which represents a -39.29% decline from the average session volume which is 0.48 million shares. VNTR had ended its last session trading at $1.22. Venator Materials PLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 VNTR 52-week low price stands at $1.12 while its 52-week high price is $5.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Venator Materials PLC generated 25.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.18%. Venator Materials PLC has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.57 and traded between $0.422 and $0.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STCN’s 50-day SMA is 0.8180 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3781. The stock has a high of $1.95 for the year while the low is $0.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 44496.29 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.64%, as 38,427 VNTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.08% of Steel Connect Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 175.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Steel Partners LLC sold more STCN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -53.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Steel Partners LLC selling -9,745,990 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,436,715 shares of STCN, with a total valuation of $6,496,271. Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more STCN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,841,833 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Steel Connect Inc. shares by 0.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,034,596 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,400 shares of Steel Connect Inc. which are valued at $1,566,639. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Steel Connect Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 23,452 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,718,127 shares and is now valued at $1,322,958. Following these latest developments, around 11.40% of Steel Connect Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.