Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM), Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

The shares of Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $17 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summit Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $15. Goldman was of a view that SUM is Sell in its latest report on January 13, 2020. Loop Capital thinks that SUM is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.87.

The shares of the company added by 6.88% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.37 while ending the day at $11.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded which represents a -14.91% decline from the average session volume which is 1.48 million shares. SUM had ended its last session trading at $11.05. Summit Materials Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.29 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.32, with a beta of 1.74. Summit Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 SUM 52-week low price stands at $7.51 while its 52-week high price is $25.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Summit Materials Inc. generated 199.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 164.58%. Summit Materials Inc. has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on January 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is now rated as Overweight. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated SSYS as Downgrade on November 01, 2017, with its price target of $30 suggesting that SSYS could surge by 13.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.37% to reach $17.50/share. It started the day trading at $15.89 and traded between $14.53 and $15.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSYS’s 50-day SMA is 15.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.62. The stock has a high of $30.60 for the year while the low is $12.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.32%, as 9.57M SUM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.06% of Stratasys Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 826.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more SSYS shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 659,865 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,463,934 shares of SSYS, with a total valuation of $149,811,632. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile bought more SSYS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $131,611,890 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Americas, … increased its Stratasys Ltd. shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,465,567 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,452 shares of Stratasys Ltd. which are valued at $96,740,536. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Stratasys Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 21,575 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,454,654 shares and is now valued at $43,447,376. Following these latest developments, around 6.64% of Stratasys Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.