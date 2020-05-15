Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)

The shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Prospect Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 22, 2019, to Underweight the PSEC stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on August 30, 2017. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on May 11, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.50. FBR Capital was of a view that PSEC is Outperform in its latest report on August 31, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that PSEC is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 11, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.17.

The shares of the company added by 6.19% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.11 while ending the day at $4.46. During the trading session, a total of 3.22 million shares were traded which represents a 27.77% incline from the average session volume which is 4.46 million shares. PSEC had ended its last session trading at $4.20. PSEC 52-week low price stands at $3.67 while its 52-week high price is $6.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Prospect Capital Corporation has the potential to record 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 04, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $1.29 and traded between $1.05 and $1.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPCB’s 50-day SMA is 0.8371 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7655. The stock has a high of $1.91 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 216771.13 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 95.92%, as 424,698 PSEC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.85% of SuperCom Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.88%. Looking further, the stock has raised 91.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 97.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resou… bought more SPCB shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resou… purchasing 9,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 194,670 shares of SPCB, with a total valuation of $237,497.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its SuperCom Ltd. shares by 96.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 66,830 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 32,900 shares of SuperCom Ltd. which are valued at $81,533. Following these latest developments, around 16.80% of SuperCom Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.