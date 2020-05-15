Two Stocks To Tuck Away: IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP), BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.32.

The shares of the company added by 11.05% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.48 while ending the day at $0.54. During the trading session, a total of 0.86 million shares were traded which represents a -155.38% decline from the average session volume which is 0.34 million shares. ITP had ended its last session trading at $0.49. IT Tech Packaging Inc. currently has a market cap of $15.39 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.27, with a beta of 1.14. IT Tech Packaging Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 ITP 52-week low price stands at $0.45 while its 52-week high price is $1.20.

The IT Tech Packaging Inc. generated 5.84 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Even though the stock has been trading at $54.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.50% to reach $64.50/share. It started the day trading at $53.65 and traded between $50.675 and $51.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BWXT’s 50-day SMA is 50.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.90. The stock has a high of $70.57 for the year while the low is $40.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.54%, as 2.54M ITP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.86% of BWX Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.27, while the P/B ratio is 11.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 806.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more BWXT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -33.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -5,024,653 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,164,081 shares of BWXT, with a total valuation of $539,306,138. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BWXT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $461,987,053 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its BWX Technologies Inc. shares by 5.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,950,375 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 402,441 shares of BWX Technologies Inc. which are valued at $421,846,898. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its BWX Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,335 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,827,427 shares and is now valued at $362,263,277. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of BWX Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.