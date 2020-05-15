Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC), Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

The shares of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Noble Financial in its latest research note that was published on March 15, 2018. Noble Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Entravision Communications Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2017, to Neutral the EVC stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on October 12, 2015. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by Noble Financial in its report released on January 08, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Caris & Company was of a view that EVC is Below Average in its latest report on February 27, 2009. Wedbush Morgan thinks that EVC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2009 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.13.

The shares of the company added by 15.70% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.19 while ending the day at $1.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a -387.59% decline from the average session volume which is 0.24 million shares. EVC had ended its last session trading at $1.21. Entravision Communications Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 EVC 52-week low price stands at $1.10 while its 52-week high price is $3.50.

The Entravision Communications Corporation generated 54.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on May 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) is now rated as Outperform. Piper Jaffray also rated VIVO as Upgrade on May 01, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that VIVO could down by -84.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.16% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $17.065 and traded between $15.78 and $16.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIVO’s 50-day SMA is 10.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.61. The stock has a high of $18.58 for the year while the low is $5.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.81%, as 1.24M EVC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.75% of Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.30, while the P/B ratio is 3.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 897.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 105.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 103.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more VIVO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -342,070 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,177,508 shares of VIVO, with a total valuation of $74,130,096. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VIVO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,642,492 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares by 0.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,286,712 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,764 shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc. which are valued at $39,440,544. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 50,796 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,016,550 shares and is now valued at $24,198,600. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Meridian Bioscience Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.