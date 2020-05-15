Two Stocks To Tuck Away: American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

The shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Express Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Outperform the AXP stock while also putting a $124 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $130. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on January 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 144. Robert W. Baird was of a view that AXP is Neutral in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that AXP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 142.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $100.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.92.

The shares of the company added by 7.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $76.00 while ending the day at $83.81. During the trading session, a total of 10.57 million shares were traded which represents a -33.33% decline from the average session volume which is 7.93 million shares. AXP had ended its last session trading at $78.03. American Express Company currently has a market cap of $67.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.12, with a beta of 1.12. AXP 52-week low price stands at $67.00 while its 52-week high price is $138.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.55%. American Express Company has the potential to record 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on July 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Needham also rated VCYT as Initiated on July 02, 2019, with its price target of $33 suggesting that VCYT could surge by 25.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.46% to reach $32.20/share. It started the day trading at $25.24 and traded between $23.44 and $24.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VCYT’s 50-day SMA is 23.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.33. The stock has a high of $31.18 for the year while the low is $13.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.65%, as 5.06M AXP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.12% of Veracyte Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 546.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The William Blair Investment Manageme… bought more VCYT shares, increasing its portfolio by 24.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The William Blair Investment Manageme… purchasing 880,893 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,495,107 shares of VCYT, with a total valuation of $121,233,036. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC meanwhile sold more VCYT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $101,729,734 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Veracyte Inc. shares by 3.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,454,598 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -110,831 shares of Veracyte Inc. which are valued at $93,170,508. In the same vein, Nikko Asset Management Americas, … decreased its Veracyte Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 234,216 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,287,467 shares and is now valued at $88,662,985. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Veracyte Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.