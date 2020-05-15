The Futility of Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s Fundamentals

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) previous close was $51.35 while the outstanding shares total 262.92M. The firm has a beta of 1.43, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 30.55, and a growth ratio of 4.65. HOLX’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.12% on 05/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $49.9113 before closing at $51.41. Intraday shares traded counted 2.13 million, which was 32.89% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.17M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.19, with weekly volatility at 3.10% and ATR at 1.88. The HOLX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.49 and a $55.25 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Hologic Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.52 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HOLX, the company has in raw cash 799.8 million on their books with 806.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1936600000 million total, with 1480900000 million as their total liabilities.

HOLX were able to record 168.5 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 198.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 231.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Hologic Inc. recorded a total of 756.1 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.24% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -12.49%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 360.3 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 395.8 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 262.92M with the revenue now reading 0.37 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.54 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HOLX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HOLX attractive?

In related news, General Counsel, Griffin John M. sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 50.00, for a total value of 245,300. As the sale deal closes, the Director, CRAWFORD SALLY now sold 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 491,317. Also, Chairman, President and CEO, MACMILLAN STEPHEN P sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 03. The shares were price at an average price of 53.54 per share, with a total market value of 10,407,184. Following this completion of acquisition, the General Counsel, Griffin John M. now holds 19,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,037,334. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

10 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hologic Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HOLX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $56.31.