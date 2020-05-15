Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) is down -5.0% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) shares fell to a low of $12.79 before closing at $14.74. Intraday shares traded counted 1.79 million, which was -1.82% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.76M. SC’s previous close was $13.29 while the outstanding shares total 313.39M. The firm has a beta of 1.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.90, and a growth ratio of 0.71. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.42, with weekly volatility at 7.80% and ATR at 1.23. The SC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.74 and a $27.75 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.91% on 05/14/20.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.62 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 29069520000 million total, with 458429000 million as their total liabilities.

SC were able to record -643.33 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 327.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.4 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 2.14 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.23% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.59%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.14 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.15 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 313.39M with the revenue now reading -0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SC attractive?

In related news, Director, Alvarez Juan Carlos sold 13,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.05, for a total value of 200,030. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Aditya Mahesh now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 74,800. Also, Chief Legal Officer, Pfirrman Christopher Keith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 26. The shares were price at an average price of 27.41 per share, with a total market value of 822,330. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

4 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.87.