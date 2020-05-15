Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI), Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

The shares of Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $6 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Retail Properties of America Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Neutral the RPAI stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on March 03, 2020. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on August 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. JP Morgan was of a view that RPAI is Neutral in its latest report on June 15, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that RPAI is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.36.

The shares of the company added by 6.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.01 while ending the day at $4.48. During the trading session, a total of 2.28 million shares were traded which represents a 21.04% incline from the average session volume which is 2.89 million shares. RPAI had ended its last session trading at $4.20. RPAI 52-week low price stands at $2.87 while its 52-week high price is $14.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.7%. Retail Properties of America Inc. has the potential to record 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Raymond James also rated PRPL as Initiated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that PRPL could surge by 13.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.25% to reach $13.20/share. It started the day trading at $12.39 and traded between $11.235 and $11.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRPL’s 50-day SMA is 8.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.01. The stock has a high of $16.50 for the year while the low is $4.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.52%, as 2.44M RPAI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.03% of Purple Innovation Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 503.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 53.00% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Coliseum Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,226,149 shares of PRPL, with a total valuation of $82,755,059. Woodson Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more PRPL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,839,373 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Purple Innovation Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.