Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE), Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

The shares of Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $18.50 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lakeland Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on August 23, 2017, to Buy the LAKE stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Singular Research Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2016. That day the Singular Research set price target on the stock to $17.50. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Friedman Billings in its report released on April 13, 2007, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.21.

The shares of the company added by 7.23% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.52 while ending the day at $13.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a -3.67% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. LAKE had ended its last session trading at $12.87. Lakeland Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $111.64 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 33.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.39, with a beta of -0.11. Lakeland Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 LAKE 52-week low price stands at $9.70 while its 52-week high price is $28.00.

The Lakeland Industries Inc. generated 14.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 140.0%. Lakeland Industries Inc. has the potential to record 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Needham also rated DDOG as Reiterated on April 27, 2020, with its price target of $58 suggesting that DDOG could down by -38.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $69.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.86% to reach $47.18/share. It started the day trading at $67.25 and traded between $62.12 and $65.19 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $72.15 for the year while the low is $27.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.99%, as 3.94M LAKE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.68% of Datadog Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 31.40%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.41% over the past 90 days while it gained 89.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more DDOG shares, increasing its portfolio by 417.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 19,014,593 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,570,179 shares of DDOG, with a total valuation of $1,063,486,476. Iconiq Capital LLC meanwhile bought more DDOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $718,993,156 worth of shares.

Similarly, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its Datadog Inc. shares by 306.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,036,954 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,289,933 shares of Datadog Inc. which are valued at $137,027,364. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Datadog Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,881,366 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,461,320 shares and is now valued at $111,054,758. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Datadog Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.