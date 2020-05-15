Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS), Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

The shares of Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $35 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Catasys Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dougherty & Company advised investors in its research note published on May 07, 2019, to Buy the CATS stock while also putting a $25 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $31.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 142.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.96.

The shares of the company added by 6.30% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $18.55 while ending the day at $20.75. During the trading session, a total of 0.8 million shares were traded which represents a -95.79% decline from the average session volume which is 0.41 million shares. CATS had ended its last session trading at $19.52. CATS 52-week low price stands at $8.55 while its 52-week high price is $32.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Catasys Inc. generated 12.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.44%. Catasys Inc. has the potential to record -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $2.5195 and traded between $2.28 and $2.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGEN’s 50-day SMA is 2.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.09. The stock has a high of $4.57 for the year while the low is $1.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.91%, as 15.96M CATS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.73% of Agenus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.44% over the last six months.

RTW Investments LP meanwhile sold more AGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,655,582 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Agenus Inc. shares by 1.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,066,448 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -93,996 shares of Agenus Inc. which are valued at $21,497,084. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Agenus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,300 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,507,830 shares and is now valued at $14,678,367. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Agenus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.